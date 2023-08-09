WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,103.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

VTHR stock opened at $200.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $205.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.8417 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

