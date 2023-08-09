WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $97.44 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

