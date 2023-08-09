528 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

