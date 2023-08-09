2,500 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.
