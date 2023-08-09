2,500 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

