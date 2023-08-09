WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,009 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 75,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 80,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

