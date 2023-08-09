369 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $258.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.05. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

