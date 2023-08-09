WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 406,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,220.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,463 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

