WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,898 First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FVC stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

