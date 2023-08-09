Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sage Therapeutics

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.