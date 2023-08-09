Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SAGE opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sage Therapeutics
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Rivian Market Is About To Shift Into A Higher Gear
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.