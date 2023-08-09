Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $970.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

