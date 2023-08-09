Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

