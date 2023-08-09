Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,944,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,038. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.98.

About Dorian LPG



Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd.

