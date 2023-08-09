WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $100,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPIP stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.