Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

