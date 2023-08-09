WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,497,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

