Perpetual Ltd Takes $307,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.