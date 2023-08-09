Bailard Inc. Buys 561 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBNY opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

