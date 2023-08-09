Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $462.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,694.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cory T. Newsom acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,319.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $126,041 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

