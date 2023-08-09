Bailard Inc. Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of R stock opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,390 shares of company stock worth $12,588,667. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

