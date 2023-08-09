Bailard Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

