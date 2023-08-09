Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Popular by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $5,288,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 311,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $82.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.