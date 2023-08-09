Bailard Inc. Acquires 50,100 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 177.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:BHR opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $204.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.29.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Braemar Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:BHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

