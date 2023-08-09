Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 16,240 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after buying an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 21,649.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 440,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 346,744 shares during the period.

OM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

OM stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

