4,377 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

DUHP stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

