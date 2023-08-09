WealthShield Partners LLC Has $105,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,499,629,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.