Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $936.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

