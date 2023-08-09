Bailard Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWV. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

VTWV stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5152 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

