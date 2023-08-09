Bailard Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Bel Fuse worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 170,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 159.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $633.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.72. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $63.18.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

