Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RC stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

