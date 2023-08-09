Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Position Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Up 10.9 %

ASUR stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Asure Software

Asure Software Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.