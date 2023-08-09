Bailard Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

