Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

MUR stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.