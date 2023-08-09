10,900 Shares in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $391.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,645 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $45,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,660.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $45,171.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

