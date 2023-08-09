Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $302.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.60 and a 200 day moving average of $286.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

