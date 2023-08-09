Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.49.

Comerica Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

