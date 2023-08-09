OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $289,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,658.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,517 shares of company stock worth $3,967,215. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFG opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

