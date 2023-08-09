SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.