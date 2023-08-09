Bailard Inc. Buys 7,600 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECVT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

