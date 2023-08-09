Bailard Inc. Buys 691 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.4% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

