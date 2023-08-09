Bailard Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 311,418 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 74,626 shares of company stock worth $4,761,915. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

