Bailard Inc. Invests $350,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

