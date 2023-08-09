1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Holdings Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 15.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 62.5% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

1st Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.