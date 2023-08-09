Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,404 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 0.1 %

SLCA stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

