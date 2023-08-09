Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 28,300 Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 72 shares of company stock valued at $1,069 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

