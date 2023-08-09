Bailard Inc. Has $341,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $74.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

