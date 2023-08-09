3,700 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Copa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC cut their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.11.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

