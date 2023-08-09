Bailard Inc. Acquires 13,208 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

