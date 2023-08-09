Bailard Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,032,968,000 after buying an additional 354,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,822,000 after purchasing an additional 253,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $48.97.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
