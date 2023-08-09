Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 285,755,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at $112,092,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $74,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

