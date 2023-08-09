Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 3,638 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 535,107 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

